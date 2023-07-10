Central Western Daily
Domestic violence survivor and Orange councillor Melanie McDonell speaks out

By Melanie McDonell
Updated July 10 2023 - 3:51pm, first published 11:00am
Every time there's another shooting in America, especially a mass shooting, we shake our heads and wonder aloud why Americans still take no action on gun reform.

