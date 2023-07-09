Central Western Daily
Home/News/Latest News

Eugowra flood victim fumes over NSW Labor's lack of visibility

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
July 10 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

"I'd like for it to be said to the politicians, how about you go and live in a caravan for 12 months, look at your house that's been washed away, then live in a pod for another two years."

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.