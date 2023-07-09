The arrest of a major drug dealer has provided a glimpse behind the scenes at Orange criminal networks at how they operate.
Alleged supply routes through Western Sydney, a well-known Central West sporting figure, cheap fillers used to "cut" methamphetamine, and months-long covert police operations were revealed during sentencing at Orange Local Court on Wednesday.
Joel Hines of Elsie Street pleaded guilty to supplying ice on about 200 occasions during early 2021. He was sentenced to five years behind bars this week.
"It ruins people's lives ... and supports a criminal system with serious criminals who have no problem killing each other to control a patch," magistrate David Day said.
The 36-year-old's phone had been bugged in 2021 by a NSW Police strike force set up to identify drug supply networks in Orange. His home was staked out and bank accounts monitored over a four month period.
At least 196 transactions were recorded between February 12 and June 10. Values ranged from $50 to $1000, with quantities of 0.1 grams to 3.5 grams.
Most took place at private homes. Some occurred in pokie rooms or carparks of venues including the Ophir Hotel, Royal and Robin Hood.
Court documents reveal police believe a prominent Central West sporting figure was heading the region's largest ice syndicate at the time. The Central Western Daily has not named him due to an ongoing trial.
Hines was sourcing ice from two bulk suppliers. He was tracked driving to Cranbrook in Western Sydney several times a month to collect drugs.
Phone taps showed he had fallen into about $12,000 debt with one supplier and was under pressure to find the money. An attempt to sell his car to cover the debt failed but the supplier provided more drugs to make the money back.
On a return trip on June 10, 2021 Hines was pulled over by covert police and arrested. About 58 grams of ice was found under his armpit, with a further 0.78 grams in the car.
A search of his home found cutting agents to dilute drugs with cheap filler material, paraphernalia including scales and plastic bags, a "tick book" for recording customer debts, and more illicit substances.
The vehicle stop had previously been described as "routine" in court to avoid tipping off other suspected to the scale of the ongoing investigation. Police did not bring the latest charges until this year for the same reason.
Hines attended Orange Local Court on July 5 for sentencing, wearing a white business shirt and black pants. His parents and partner watched from the public gallery.
Hines' solicitor told the court his client suffered a spinal injury while working at 26 and lost his job, which started a spiral to addiction and criminal behavior.
"Oh come on, he's a drug dealer ... this isn't to fund his use," magistrate Day said.
"He's selling a drug that isn't a particular use to anyone ... the Germans, of course, nearly stopped their advance into France because they were so tired - they'd run out of puck.
"In my view of having a drug dealer in Orange .. safety is not assured by any sentence but full time imprisonment"
Joel Hines was sentenced to five years jail with a minimum parole period of three years and nine months.
