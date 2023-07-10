Central Western Daily
Jacinta Price says Orange won't benefit from Voice to Parliament

William Davis
By William Davis
Updated July 10 2023 - 4:55pm, first published 4:30pm
Australia's highest-profile Indigenous 'no' campaigner has touched down in Orange. She says the Voice to Parliament debate is "distracting from real issues" and not supported by town Elders.

