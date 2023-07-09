CENTRAL Western Daily photographer Jude Keogh was busy in recent days, snapping away across the city.
On Saturday, Jude went to the Orange Farmers Markets at the showgrounds, the first birthday for Kiddie Academy childcare centre and the Lachlan Valley Railway steam train rides.
She also snapped away at the Marcia Hines show at the Civic Theatre, Javier and Rocky encore performance at The Corner Store Gallery and the jazz night at the Agrestic Grocer with Rachael Thoms.
