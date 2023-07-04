Factory Espresso's Ruby Gleeson said when it comes to giving back, the community she lives in underpins all of it.
Mrs Gleeson understands the high likelihood of someone around her being diagnosed with blood cancer, which has been dubbed Australia's hidden cancer crisis.
Which is why she'll happily sit in the barber's chair at Orange's Ace of Blade on July 4, leaving a pile of hair on the floor for the Leukaemia Foundation's World's Greatest Shave - a global gig to battle the cancer.
"When we started out in this town, we had two tiny kids and our family was welcomed into a new community with open hearts, embracing our new souls in the moments we needed it the most," she said.
"And we never know who will encounter blood cancer, so this is a just a little humble way of giving back to the beautiful community we live in, with people who have always been there for us."
This life-shaving decision was triggered after Mrs Gleeson saw a poster in Orange's toy and learning store, Jenny's Classroom.
An eight-year-old boy was raising funds for grandmother who had been diagnosed with blood cancer, rallying to reap in money for the Leukaemia Foundation.
"He goes to our children's school and he had this beautiful golden mane of long, wavy hair and he shaved it all for his grandma, so my mind was set on [shaving my own hair] afterwards," Mrs Gleeson.
"I thought 'I've got hair, I can do it too', so it started with feeling inspired by a very young, pure heart who did a very noble thing for his family."
For every 53 Australians diagnosed with blood cancer, sadly, 16 of those people will not win their battles.
With an original fundraising goal set for $700, Mrs Gleeson's target has more than doubled since - sitting at $1426 on Sunday afternoon, July 2.
Part of the movement - which she kicked off herself with the very first donation - barbershop owner, Zein "Ace" Jarallah is also down for the charity ride on Tuesday.
"After I told the shop about what I wanted to do, Ace said 'sure, totally, and I'd love to donate that shave to help as well," Mrs Gleeson said.
"He'll personally be there to do it and film it all with photos as well, because the team really wanted to do their part for the cause, too.
It started with feeling inspired by a very young, pure heart who did a very noble thing for his family.- Orange's Ruby Gleeson on the trigger to shaving her hair for blood cancer.
"It's been a beautiful process and just so encouraging to see this community come together. I have always believed in the goodness of peoples' hearts and this has been exactly that."
The big shave starts at 12pm on Tuesday, July 4. To sponsor Ruby Gleeson and make a donation to the cause, head online to her landing page via the Leukaemia Foundation website.
Keep an eye out for another post-shave goal on her mind, where Mrs Gleeson will look to join the next good fight - the Mark Hughes Foundation Beanie for Brain Cancer.
