Central Western Daily
Home/News/Latest News
Profile
Watch

Orange's Ruby Gleeson buzzing for Leukaemia Foundation's World's Greatest Shave

Emily Gobourg
By Emily Gobourg
Updated July 4 2023 - 1:01pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Factory Espresso's Ruby Gleeson said when it comes to giving back, the community she lives in underpins all of it.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.