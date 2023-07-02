Central Western Daily
Blowes Cup: Orange Emus defeat Bathurst Bulldogs in country rugby classic

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
Updated July 2 2023 - 12:32pm, first published 12:30pm
Two late tries and a missed penalty goal after the siren have seen Orange Emus pull-off one of the most remarkable results in recent Blowes Cup history.

