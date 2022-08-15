A new barbershop has opened in town after seven hard weeks of work.
Zein "Ace" Jarallah is just one of the faces you'll see if you pop into Ace of Blade at the Orange Arcade and he said the team had been plying their trades at other businesses before they decided to venture out on their own.
Advertisement
"We decided to give the town something a bit different, something a bit more bang for your buck," he said.
"With inflation coming in and everyone struggling to spend money on luxuries, we thought we'd give people somewhere that is affordable and a wide array of services for the amount of money that you pay.
"We're trying to bring back that old barbershop feel where it's all about you. Someone will come in and be looked after and nobody else matters except that person in the chair at that time."
Mr Jarallah and his team hope that the new business can be an inclusive place where anyone can come in and feel welcome.
"Mainly what we're trying to do is provide a place where everyone can come, no matter who you are," he said.
"Everyone's $30 is the same to me. Everyone can come in here with no prejudice, with respect and dignity and you'll get treated like a king."
One such way they hoped to show this was by commissioning Indigenous artist Rayne Huddleston, from Urulah Cultural Art, to paint a mural in their shop.
"It's in respect to the people of the Wiradjuri tribe that live in this area and also give them a platform to put their art out there," Mr Jarallah added.
"We have everything from hot shaves, to zero fades to normal cuts. We have different packages that we offer as well, but most importantly we want people to come somewhere that they feel comfortable."
Crema's Arthur Aube has a message for Orange - I'm not going anywhere.
The owner of the popular Lords Place coffee-stop and café has been fielding comments about his leaving the business since it was reported he was moving to the Central Coast recently.
However, Mr Aube said he is planning to renew his lease next year and will be tied to Orange for a long time.
"One hundred per cent," he said.
Advertisement
"There are things happening for me in Bathurst but Orange itself, this place, with the team that I have here, we're busier now than we've ever been."
Mr Aube said he was still based in Bathurst and has some business interests in Bathurst but was planning on spending more of his time at Crema.
"It's a great business, I've got great customers, loyal customers that have been coming back to me. And I've got a great team, led by café manager Jeremy Crome."
Built in 1899 the Royal Hotel in Mandurama is certainly the Blayney shire's best kept secret.
Advertisement
With its exposed timber beams, historic artefacts and interesting objects scattered around the interior, and the classic Aussie pub architecture on the outside, it's the distinct lack of modernisation that makes the Mando Pub so unique.
Keeping that charm whilst still providing the services that modern customers expect is now the job of manager Kellie Chapman.
"I have a background in project management and always wanted to move into event management," she said. "When I saw the job come up I thought it would be a great way to segue into that industry."
Running a pub doesn't come without its challenges and Ms. Chapman is loving meeting the locals.
"I didn't realise just how much fun it would be to meet all the locals and getting to know everyone's stories," she said.
Advertisement
The pub's owners, the Snake Creek Cattle Company, have been adding a few new touches to the rear of the building to allow for events such as live music and karaoke in the back garden.
One thing that the Mando Pub does well is provide great meals for the locals and travellers from Orange and Bathurst who make the journey just for chef Tony Van Loon's meals.
Soon they will be able to enjoy their meals with full table service and and if the night wears on the six rooms upstairs have all been refurbished.
Advertisement
I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
Kate Bowyer is a senior reporter at the Central Western Daily.
Kate Bowyer is a senior reporter at the Central Western Daily.
Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.
Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.