Ace of Blade opens in Orange Arcade and Crema's staying put

Riley Krause
Kate Bowyer
Mark Logan
By Riley Krause, Kate Bowyer, and Mark Logan · Updated August 15 2022 - 10:49am, first published 7:00am
WELCOME: Eric Stewart, Rami Palo, Pat Hodgson, Zein "Ace" Jarallah from Ace of Blade, the new barbershop in Orange. Photo: JUDE KEOGH.

A new barbershop has opened in town after seven hard weeks of work.

