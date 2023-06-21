Work to make Molong's main street more pedestrian-friendly has been met with a lot of enthusiasm by those on the ground.
But there are some concerns that construction work toward the lower end of Bank Street could impact businesses on the bounce back after November's floods.
Two of The Yarn Market's volunteers to watch the first stage of the Molong Town Centre Activation Project unfold, Melinda Green and Berenice Youngman felt the first construction phase didn't knock the store around greatly.
"I don't think [construction] works have impacted trade too much here. Perhaps a little bit, but not a great deal for us," Mrs Green said.
"And I think the best thing they've done is put that little island where the pedestrian crossing is," Mrs Youngman said.
"We should have that here in Molong and I thought that was excellent; because it means you can get to the middle of the road and still be able to stop if you're a little slower."
Although there is a sense of anticipation for others when February 2024 rolls around - where stages three and four will kick off at the other end of the street.
The section boasts higher foot-traffic due to having significantly more shopfronts.
"We do worry about trading in the lower end of Bank Street when work starts down there next year," Mrs Youngman said.
"It's certainly a lot busier down that end for businesses in Molong."
Molong's main business district entered the second phase of its big facelift, with more upgrades launched on June 17.
The next chapter of the four-stage project, revamps will soon bring upgraded street furniture to the top end of Bank Street.
Featured will also be new bike racks, bins, planter pots, seating, and additional trees installed by the end of October.
This latest construction phase marks the street's southern side, with the two-month-long renovations set for completion on August 18.
Stage one started on April 15 and was on-track for its June 16 finish. Concealed business fronts are now visible from the street again.
The top end is cordoned off at one side for the time being, with pedestrians advised by Cabonne Council that both sides of Bank Street remains accessible.
Parallel parking on the southern side will still be available, with continued access to spaces (for those with a disability) outside of the Molong HealthOne medical practice.
Council "will ensure" that this stage minimises any negative impacts to retailing for traders, particularly during the Christmas period.
Construction work is said to take place five-days-weekly, between the hours of 7am and 5pm.
"Intermittent works outside of these hours may occur, including on weekends," a council spokesperson said.
"Council will undertake the work in stages to provide access and reduce disruption to businesses for shoppers, staff, owners, residents, and delivery workers."
Shields Lane has reduced from two-way traffic to single vehicle access, exiting traffic to Riddell Street.
These conditions will stay in place until the close of stage two in August, with overall project completion expected sometime during next year.
