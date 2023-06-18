Self-proclaimed farm kids from back in the day, owners of ChaLou Wines and winemaking couple Nadja Wallington and Steve Mobbs have (once again) made the Young Gun of Wine's Top 50 finalists.
Of the six guns across the NSW/ACT region to be named, the ChaLou couple are the only Orange contenders making the cut.
"It is pretty exciting to have been noticed in such a strong cohort," Ms Wallington said.
"It's very humbling to be counted in this year's top 50, it's a great competition that champions young wine producers."
Stacked up against such fierce and talented industry peers, the pair felt honoured when first seeing their names in the Young Gun spotlight.
It wasn't a distinction lost on either of them for a second; and especially not after years of following other guns across the esteemed awards.
"The YGOW competition is very well-regarded within the industry, so it helps us to gain awareness of our brand in the national context," Ms Wallington said.
"[It's also] a great way of finding out who the new producers to watch are. Before starting our own brand, we always kept our eye on the competition to see who is up and coming."
Soon to attend the big awards gig in Melbourne, being part of the country's best in the wine industry is something Mr Mobbs said is derived from a passion for their work unlike no other.
Though it doesn't come without it's trials and tribulations, with the last couple of years fuelled by determination and commitment during their new venture.
"We love what we do," Mr Mobbs said.
"[And] it's been a busy couple of years since starting our brand in 2021, so this recognition is really encouraging that our hard work is paying off."
With no plans of stopping that momentum any time soon, the final cut is also an opportunity to take full advantage of being in the industry limelight.
Along with a nomination that has all the makings to both propel and support any business into the future, Mr Mobbs said it's also a big Central West win.
"It's not just good for us and our brand, but also the Orange region to be recognised in this way," he said.
"What is happening here in Orange in wine is really exciting; and we are stoked to be a part of it."
The portal is now open to cast online votes for the People's Choice award. Every voter also goes in a draw to win a Liebherr-brand wine cellar.
This winner will also land one year's supply, or 52 bottles, of wines from the YGOW 2023 finalists.
Voting will remain open until June 19, which is the same day the chosen Young Guns will be formally announced.
