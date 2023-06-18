Central Western Daily
Nadja Wallington and Steve Mobbs of Orange's ChaLou Wines part of Young Gun of Wine Awards' top 50 finalists

Emily Gobourg
By Emily Gobourg
June 19 2023 - 4:30am
Self-proclaimed farm kids from back in the day, owners of ChaLou Wines and winemaking couple Nadja Wallington and Steve Mobbs have (once again) made the Young Gun of Wine's Top 50 finalists.

