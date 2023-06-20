A missing teenager from Orange has triggered a call-out from Central West police officers who hold serious concerns for the boy's welfare.
Police are urging the public to help them locate 13-year-old boy, Jacob Hicks, who was reported to police as a missing person on Friday, June 16.
Jacob was last seen at a payphone on Torpy Street in Orange around 7.30pm, and is still not able to be contacted or located after four days.
Also making news
Described as being of Caucasian appearance, the boy was wearing a black jacket, tracksuit pants, and red shoes the last time he was seen.
He is 160cm tall and of thin build, with ginger-coloured hair and brown eyes.
Police are appealing to anyone with information on the boy's whereabouts to contact Orange Police Station on (02) 6363 6399, or to phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app here. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.