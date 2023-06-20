Central Western Daily
Police

Police appeal to find missing Orange teenager, Jakobi Hicks

Emily Gobourg
Emily Gobourg
Updated June 20 2023 - 12:59pm, first published 12:30pm
A photo of Jakobi Hicks, 13, who was last seen in Orange on Friday. Photo is supplied by Police Media.
A missing teenager from Orange has triggered a call-out from Central West police officers who hold serious concerns for the boy's welfare.

