Molong's central business district is set for a new look.
From Gidley Street to Shields Lane, the upper block of Bank Street will enter stage one of upgrades on April 15.
This first stage is part of the Molong Main Street Activation Project, which Cabonne Council has set an expected completion date for June 16, 2023.
"Activating Bank Street to provide a better experience for all users has been one of the key themes that has come from the community following the November flood event," the council announced.
"Our community wants and deserves to have an attractive and inviting main street [and] council recognises that this is key to supporting our businesses in their recovery."
Cabonne Council had its ordinary meeting in chambers in Molong on Tuesday, March 28.
With the journey of flood-recovery in its shire said to "take time", council dubbed Bank Street's activation project an opening move in terms of the community being able to push forward.
"The commencement of the [project] is the first step in building something great for the future of Molong," council stated.
"A future that will improve social ties, encourage tourism and investment, and create an appealing focal point for Molong."
Council stated upcoming works on the main CBD will also include the removal and replacement of furniture by October - introducing new bins, seating, planter pots and bike racks.
This work will also include the planting of new trees, with pink arrows already marking the ground where the approximate location of garden beds will be installed.
These emerging changes have been made possible from $2.18 million in grant funding secured by Cabonne Council in late 2021 via the state government's Resources for Regions Program, and the federal government's Building Better Regions Fund.
While set-up starts April 15 as planned, construction works will begin officially on April 17.
Council also announced its success in receiving $1.35 million in funding from the NSW government's Disaster Ready Fund following the November deluge, which will be directed to three main projects in the flood-affected region.
These items fall under Cabonne's monthly 'Flood Recovery Update' to restore council's infrastructure.
Also known as cellular framing, box frame or cross-wall construction, box-wall mitigation for Canowindra, Eugowra and Molong has been announced.
This will introduce a different style of building with concrete that uses both vertical and horizontal methods together, creating a stronger structural frame.
New river gauges will be the second project to alert of floodwaters upstream of Canowindra, Cudal, Eugowra and Molong, introducing early warning systems for the future.
Eugowra Multipurpose Centre is the third on that list, extending the building to be used as an evacuation centre for the village, which was the hit the hardest during the November flooding event.
Many of those flood-impacted residents across Cudal, Eugowra, and in Molong continue to live in 'pod homes' across the Cabonne Shire.
To date, council noted in papers that 55 pods have been delivered to people in those decimated homes, along with the delivery of "more than 100 caravans" to other impacted residents.
Council also reported on completed construction works for Cadia Road, stating that the stretch of bitumen before Gorham Road had its drain filled in with gabion, or rock-filled cages.
With uncompleted work due to "vandalism on machinery" in 2022, council said a wide 800 metre by four-metre section of Cadia Road has now been restabilised and sealed.
This also included reports of drain clearage, 100mm of overlay and further road-widening from Gorham Road to Ridgeway Road.
Em Gobourg is a Cabonne-based journo with the CWD. Outside of people and business yarns, she's usually wearing Tradie boots or found on a rugby paddock. Want to get in touch? Flick an email to emily.gobourg@austcommunitymedia.com.au
