Central Western Daily
Home/News/Latest News
Business

BRALCA family duo Molong's Brooke and Ben Watts eye top titles for Western NSW Business Awards

Emily Gobourg
By Emily Gobourg
Updated June 20 2023 - 11:22am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Nestled about 10 kilometres outside of Molong is a humbly-located homestead just off the Mitchell Highway.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.