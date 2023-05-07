Molong's former gasworks site will become a direct pedestrian link between Bank Street and the village's sporting precinct.
The Mitchell Highway currently divides the two, but the new development will soon provide safer crossing access between the two different sides of the Cabonne centre.
This will mark an important upgrade for residents of every demographic and flood-recovering business owners.
Directly opposite Molong Swimming Pool, the old gasworks building fronts the Mitchell Highway and sits a few doors down from the service station.
Cabonne Council strategically bought the heritage-listed building for $350,000 on May 10, 2022.
"The gasworks site was established by Molong council back in approximately the 1880s," a Cabonne Council spokesperson told the Central Western Daily.
"It was remediated in the past decade, with an agreement in place between council and the Environment Protection Authority on the future use of the site as a car park."
The lot is now a key area in the Molong Town Centre Activation Project with large, vacant space alongside the building.
It will link the two sides of town from the main street to the pool, 'The Rec' ground and Molong Creek's shared path.
Running from the parking site at the back of Ahmedi's IGA Molong, the laneway will sit between the gasworks site and the caravan park - which will also be slightly expanded to allow for tourism boosts.
"Council is currently working with [its] insurer in relation to reinstating the Molong Caravan Park amenities, including a fence, and is assessing damage to council-owned property in this precinct," the spokesperson said.
Those upcoming works will tie in with construction that's currently underway in Bank Street, with facelifts commencing last month on April 15.
Upgrades will feature a safe pedestrian crossing point and will have both RV and long-vehicle parking installed with clear signage, road markings and holding lanes where needed.
Coining it 'Gasometre Park', additional trees will also be planted down this connecting laneway from Bank Street and past the IGA carpark, with a perimeter-screening hedge installed.
The design report from SALA4D and King + Campbell also notes the installing of picnic tables, platform benches, bins, seats, more trees and interpretive signage.
"[This is to] create a park which provides better physical and visual connection between the main street and recreation precinct and optimises the former gasometer site," the report read.
"It is recommended to extend the Bank Street pots down the lane, in a bright colour, to draw attention to the lane and thereby encourage use."
Pole-top motion sensor lighting is also planned for installment.
These would run along a shared concrete footpath to improve night-time passive surveillance and safety.
With plans to also widen Gas Works Lane, the estimated expenditure for the Gasometer Park project sits at a subtotal of $504,280.
With 50 per cent contingency at $252,140, it brings both the gasworks site and IGA works to a total of $756,420.
Council said it will work with the Molong community on "determining priorities for future funding applications" regarding completion of additional proposed works for the gasworks site.
