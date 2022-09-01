Central Western Daily
Business

Jade Murray of LillyRose Beauty wins Excellence in Personal and Lifestyle at 2022 Orange Business Awards

EG
By Emily Gobourg
September 1 2022 - 7:00am
Jade Murray has 'no regrets' after he prize-winning salon, LillyRose Beauty, takes home gold in August at the 2022 Orange Business Awards. Picture by Carla Freedman.

With LillyRose Beauty taking out top title in the Excellence in Personal and Lifestyle category, this year's Orange Business Awards shone a big, beaming light on Jade Murray's self-made business.

EG

Emily Gobourg

Journalist

