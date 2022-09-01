With LillyRose Beauty taking out top title in the Excellence in Personal and Lifestyle category, this year's Orange Business Awards shone a big, beaming light on Jade Murray's self-made business.
"I think 'oh I'm just me, doing my own thing'," Ms Murray said.
"But then to win an award ... you get this feeling of 'wow, I am noticed'."
During its multiple peaks, the pandemic placed an immense amount of pressure on local businesses, which spanned across industries by the plethora, and impacted many within.
Opening her doors just four-years ago, Ms Murray said the recent award has made "everything feel worthwhile".
Though, and for a lot of others, there were also a lot of COVID-related tears concealed from the realms of social media.
"Coming back from not one, but two closures - and the second one in particular - it was heartbreaking," she said.
"COVID restrictions, mask-wearing, copping backlash from having to turn away unvaccinated clientele - it was an unbelievably hard time to run a business in."
Albeit, with launching her own beauty service being her "dream forever", Ms Murray was hell-bent on not abandoning her business baby.
After experiences, by the multitude, had Ms Murray "knocked down", she also discovered several layers of strength - which were evident in her continual rise thereafter.
"Running a service through a pandemic is hard and financially, your business isn't where you thought it should be," she said.
"You couldn't even say to anyone 'what happened to you' or 'how did you get through this', because no one had done this before.
"The choice, essentially, was either you shut your doors and be done with it, or you keep putting one foot in front of the other.
"I refused to throw any of this away and I got more determined than anything, because this [business] has been my dream forever.
"So, to be knocked down from COVID? I thought 'no, I'm not going to let this happen'."
Which is why receiving the award also welcomed a firm sign - that the reinvention process, the tears, the patience and the endurance, were all "meant to be" factors.
Held on August 20, the event also marked the date of her salon's fourth birthday - waking an additional level of symbolism and gratitude within the small business owner.
"It was huge, the award was a massive thing for me to get," Ms Murray said.
"It was so surreal hearing 'LillyRose Beauty' on the night, yet so humbling - I just kept thinking 'oh my God, I've done this ... I made it through and I've actually done this'.
"And I always look at others think 'wow, look at all of their achievements' and I guess I just feel like a [regular] mum who works and not an entrepreneur.
"Because my clients are LillyRose Beauty and I wouldn't have a salon if it wasn't for them; they make it - I just work there," she laughed.
In the industry for 16-years now, she's also staggering the introduction of three children into the world during that time.
As a result, Ms Murray said her career had to be put on the backburner at times, though - it still wouldn't deter her studio desires eventually becoming reality.
She worked a second job to go toward building her own salon, while waiting for her kids to "be at a good age", before diving into the big pool of dreams.
"We built a studio, a free-standing salon, which consists of a reception room, treatment room and bathroom," she said.
"I've done it as if it was a salon space in the main street - down to the entry, the towels, the furniture - everything is high-quality and that was my vision.
"And the dream was always to have a beautiful space for clients to come and feel safe and welcome - I wanted it to be a warming space, because I'm in an industry where women have to take their clothes off for some of the treatments.
"So, women being comfortable and having a safe haven - that was always my number one [priority]."
LillyRose Beauty provides facials, spray tanning, eyebrow and body waxing services, with the aim to soon include her niche, which specialises in advanced facial treatments.
Generally booked out around one-month in advance, she's also gotten to the point where she can consider employing her first staff member.
With this growing success, it would be fairly safe to say that Ms Murray's ventures are - and have been, from the get-go - right on track.
"Everything about the salon, my dream, this journey - it was so meant to be," she said.
"The hard work, the tears and the late nights ... they're all worth it and I smile when I look at my award.
"So, as far as regrets go - there are none."
