While the peak-COVID era was an "exceptionally challenging" time, Pamela Johnson said she and her team of female comrades persevered together, which eventually led to winning the gold at this year's Orange Business Awards.
Claiming the title for Outstanding Young Business Leader, Mrs Johnson has been the full-time managing director of SpiritAbility, a disability support service, since 2017.
With three other people vying for the same award, she said it felt "pretty incredible" to win the crown, particularly with the level of talent also in the running.
"I was up against some really incredible people, and everyone who was nominated or won, was so deserving to be in that space," Mrs Johnson said.
"For a lot of people, I don't think you realise what you've really done and what you've achieved until you've had that time to reflect ... now that I have, I look at my award and I am so, utterly proud of what I've done alongside my team.
"And it's not me by myself, the people I work with are a blessing; to have the women that I do in my administrative team, I feel incredibly blessed."
A "big champion of mums", Mrs Johnson said that along with the "amazing support workers" at SpiritAbility, she wanted her team of administrators to be based on a solid foundation of people-centered values.
So, she brought her own personal values to the business, with one of those being the priority of work-life balance.
In particular, for working mothers.
"There are already enough barriers for women when it comes to juggling family and work, so I'm a big champion of mums," she said.
"Our interview process is very much 'tell us what you can do, and we'll work to that', rather than focusing on what someone, and a potentially great employee, can't do.
"We all work from home as well, and coming into this role I wanted to invest in these women, and for them to invest in themselves at the same time.
"I've never wanted a transactional relationship with my team, I've only ever wanted to partner with them.
"And when we're experiencing an industry-wide shortage of support workers, why would we place more barriers, limitations and conditions on people, when we can simply work with these people?"
Mrs Johnson believes that having this kind of contemporary lens when working with people, she's found has led to overall employee satisfaction, which included the comparison of personal and business values over the decades.
With "business everchanging", she said that hearing her staff saying they feel valued as employees, content with manageable workloads, and joyful when working with clients, "means everything" to her.
This, she feels, is very much to being a provider that places such high merit on operating as a family-oriented organisation.
"We're still a young company in the big scheme of things, we're still writing our book," Mrs Johnson said.
"And I think the beauty of that, is that we haven't had someone give us our narrative - we're writing our own story, we're learning, we're growing - we're adapting all the time and we're big on not being rigid.
"Being more accessible in terms of work and family, it's more inclusive; and that's what we're always striving to do."
In her role as a leader, Mrs Johnson believes that the more a company invests in their workers, the more it'll retain its staff.
Though, this investment trickles down to those employees based on the values of those in these leadership roles,.
"You're usually not trained in this kind of role, so you have to come in as yourself with an understanding of what your own values are," she said.
"Absolutely, you need strategies about growth and to have those longer-term goals, but if I'm not there supporting, investing in, and recognising my team, then it means nothing.
"Because of this, I have an incredible team behind me, ready to catch me during those times when I need it, too.
"And to me, that's the outcome of great leadership in business; because if we don't have a happy team, then we don't have a business."
