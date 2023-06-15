It's the job shortage that's affecting Orange families and it's not going to be resolved anytime soon.
Daycare centres around the region are crying out for more staff with shortages impacting how many children can be accepted on any given day.
Centre director of Kite Street's Goodstart Early Learning Orange, Krissie Baker says, at the moment, she can safely operate two of the centre's four rooms with the legal child-to-educator ratios.
"Our two to three year old room that's open, which is one educator to every five toddlers, is currently capped at 10 children. Normally, we're open to 20 children," Ms Baker said.
"Our nursery room waiting list for one-to-two year old [children] is our most needed position for families, and for every unfilled role, it can affect up to 15 families.
"Centres are all managing the educator crisis differently. But what do you do when you have to shorten hours of operation because there is a lack of educators and you can't find staff?"
Childcare sector affected Orange-wide
An online glance at educator-related job vacancies in Orange shows that as of mid-June there are a whopping 205 job vacancies up for grabs.
Industry-wide, the childcare sector continues to struggle to attract and maintain staff for a host of different reasons.
Ms Baker will tell you there's nearly 20,000 available childcare roles being advertised online.
And she's not wrong - the data is all there.
In September of 2022, Goodstart Early Learning Orange was forced to close three of its four rooms due to lack of educators.
Licensed for 67 children per day, there's currently only enough staff to care for 10 to 20 children at any one time.
"We have roughly five positions advertised online for our centre at the moment, but we need many more than that," Ms Baker said.
"It's very difficult for educators here, we have families constantly asking if we can offer any extra days or when we're likely to open up more spaces. Like most people, they need to work as well.
"But the reality is, we just cannot [open more rooms] until we find more educators."
Roughly 30 children are on the books there; and it's only since February that they've been able to open up another room.
One job-hunting website alone shows a 16 page-long list of roles for childcare workers needed in the Central West region.
Some vacancies state there's "no experience required" to fill those positions - further indicators of a sector's dire desperation to attract and retain staff.
"We absolutely love seeing children's development every day and watching them grow and learn; to see that transformation that we assist in is very rewarding," Ms Baker said.
"But we need help from the federal government to step in and match wages with educators overall. We're paid about 20 to 30 per cent less than school teachers.
"For a lot of early educators, we do take our work home and we work extra hours that are not always paid for."
To describe the end-of-day feeling, Ms Baker simply used the words "very exhausted".
And in a sector where workers feel torn between juggling their love of children and managing their own burnout rates, it's even tougher.
"It's a very full-on position being on the floor with children. We're constantly making decisions, meeting children's needs, and planning for everything in between," Ms Baker said.
What do you do when you have to shorten hours of operation because there is a lack of educators and you can't find staff?- Goodstart Early Learning Orange's centre director, Krissie Baker on an industry-wide issue across the country.
"And it is really hard, because I know Goodstart works tirelessly behind the scenes. The latest is a wage increase up to 7 per cent which is fantastic.
"Though the impacts to children's development and families from worker shortages right across the sector is still a huge issue."
In 2022 there were more than 3.7 million regionally-based Australians living in a 'childcare desert' - areas without proper (or no) access to care for children in the naught-to-four age group.
Sector-wide staff shortages with workers "at breaking point" also meant that more than three children were vying for a single childcare placement at any one time.
It merely presents another double-edged sword for the sector, where early educators often feel torn.
"We do [love working with children], we love the industry for that reason alone," Ms Baker said.
"So, it is difficult. It is very hard."
