Some grow up dreaming of becoming an astronaut or a firefighter, but for Paul Willoughby, there has only ever been one calling.
"I was always destined for retail from my school days," he said.
"My teachers knew that, I knew that, it just depended what section I ended up in. I really enjoy customer contact and being around people. It's where I feel most comfortable."
At 59-years-old and after more than three decades in the industry, the owner of Willoughby's Model Cars and Football has decided to step away and help care for his father.
In those 31 years, Mr Willoughby has been a smiling face throughout the city.
From his time at Toy Kingdom, Peisley Street and the Orange Arcade, he's enjoyed every moment.
"In 2019 when Hobby Kingdom closed down, which was my brother-in-law's shop, we decided we still needed a hobby store in town, so we created one to follow on from that," he said of how he came to be at his most recent location in Lords Place.
Over the years and many shops, there's been more than 42 casual staff walk through those doors, as well as his kids, Tim and Donna, who "grew up" through the business alongside Mr Willoughby's wife Marian.
"The shop in Lords Place was a great space for a single operator-retailer to enjoy his customers in his old age," he said with a smile.
"Peisley was a good launching pad, but the shop in Lords Place has been the best."
The store has battled through many a tough time as well.
Whether it was the Global Financial Crisis, a general shortage of stock or even Covid, Mr Willoughby and his team have managed to survive all the challenges and now he gets to go out on his own terms.
"It still hasn't really sunk in," he said.
When asked what the highlight of the past 31 years had been, an answer immediately came to mind.
"My customers. Some of them have been with me since my days at Toy Kingdom," he said.
"It's like the old Cheers bar, it's all about your customers. They've all been fantastic over the years. It makes my job more enjoyable to see the same faces grow up from little kids to mature aged adults."
The goal is to have all stock sold by July 22, but Mr Willoughby won't complain if it goes a little quicker than that.
With a need to keep busy and fix things, he's already lined up his next work venture at the Odeon Cinema as a cleaner.
"I'll be responsible for all those bums on seats being clean. I'll still be in the public eye, but shorter hours and a different field," he said.
The businessman noted that he would also be try his hand at hospitality for a few shifts "here or there."
Mr Willoughby was especially thankful for the "loyal and regular" customers who have supported him and the business over the years.
"For those who were with us in the early years and we have not seen for a while, you have never been forgotten," he added.
"I have made many friendships, people who have become closer than just customers and I hope to catch up with you often after the shop closes."
He added that Vallejo, Tamiya, SMS Paints and Hobby gear would move to Games N More in Anson St when the shop finally closes.
"We've been fortunate and we're getting out on our own terms," Mr Willoughby said.
"It'll be a loss to Orange and it will be a life-changing situation after 31 years in retail."
A closing down sale is currently underway at the shop, with Mr Willoughby saying that more than a few shoppers have turned up to "grab a bargain."
