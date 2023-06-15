Central Western Daily
Home/News/Business
Our People

Paul Willoughby shutting his Orange hobby shop for good

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
Updated June 15 2023 - 12:15pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Some grow up dreaming of becoming an astronaut or a firefighter, but for Paul Willoughby, there has only ever been one calling.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.