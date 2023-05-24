Central Western Daily
Home/News/Health
What's on

Orange artists to have artwork showcased at Safe Hands event

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
Updated May 24 2023 - 12:03pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Hunter McLachlan has loved art since before he was a teenager.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.