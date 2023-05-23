Nearly 100 jobs could be lost with one of the city's hospitals at risk of going bust.
David Kennedy, Morgan Kelly and Robyn Duggan of accounting firm Ernst and Young (EY) were appointed as voluntary administrators of Orange Private Hospital on Tuesday, May 23.
The private hospital is located in the Bloomfield Medical building, opposite Orange Health Service. It employs 64 staff in addition to 32 surgeons which operate out of the seven theatre facility.
EY partner David Kennedy said: "We understand these are uncertain times for employees, doctors and patients of Orange Private Hospital.
"Our priorities are the continuation of services at the hospital and to ensure any disruption is minimised. We will be conducting an expression of interest campaign to achieve a recapitalisation or sale of the hospital.
"We are committed to having regular and clear communication with doctors, employees, patients and the local community."
He added the administrators' primary objective was to secure a longer-term future for the organisation, if possible.
The hospital is being managed by Nexus Hospitals as part of a joint venture. Both Nexus and Orange Private Hospital have been contacted for comment.
Prior to its opening in July 2021, it was announced the hospital would be available for ear, nose and throat surgery, gastrointestinal and pulmonary endoscopy, general surgery, gynaecology and head and neck surgery.
Other services include, ophthalmology, oral surgery, orthopaedic surgery, paediatric surgery, plastic and reconstructive surgery, respiratory care, sleep studies, upper gastrointestinal surgery, and urology.
The opening of the hospital was delayed due to the COVID pandemic. Voluntary administration often occurs when a company is unable to pay its debts, also known as insolvency.
