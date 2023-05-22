Welcome to Cup Corner, where the Central Western Daily takes a look at all things Woodbridge Cup from the round just gone.
Each week, we'll discuss the big talking points, which clubs are rising, which look like cellar dwellers and everything in-between. This edition will look at round five.
Another youth league team has dropped out of the Woodbridge Cup, leaving the competition with just four clubs for the remainder of 2023.
Before the start of the season, Eugowra pulled the pin after they were unable to find the numbers to confidently produce a team week in and week out.
Now the Cargo Blue Heelers have called time on their campaign. The decision came prior to what was meant to be an April 21 encounter with Canowindra.
Cargo president Ashley Brown put it down to a lack of player numbers.
"The last few years we've had a couple of young fellas from Cargo who were young enough to qualify for that side and they went to school with guys in Orange. They were the driving force for a lot of people coming out for it," he said.
"Those guys are older now and we just don't have that connection with that age group of guys to get enough 18-year-olds."
But it's not just the youth league side that are feeling the pinch.
The first grade team were beaten 66-6 when the mercy rule was brought into affect with nearly 30 minutes still left on the clock in round five.
"We're a year-to-year basis on whether we'll even form a club," Brown added.
"It's getting harder and harder to form a side. We don't have a luxury of a larger population either."
The president said the club relies solely on sponsorship to keep them going.
"We have to look further afield than the Cargo township for sponsorship because it's just not big enough to get by on its own," he added.
"Just about every business that is in Cargo or is linked to Cargo sponsors the football team. We get by and we just don't get that extra cash."
Despite the set-back for a team which came agonisingly close to making the semi-finals in 2022, Brown was hopeful they'd be able to get a youth league side back on the park in 2024.
"It is a benefit having one because there's half-a-dozen of those guys that played the last couple of years in youth league who are playing first grade now," he said.
"We're doing what we can."
We've seen it all year and twice this round alone where the 60-point mercy rule has been brought into affect.
Including the previously mentioned Cargo-Canowindra game, there have now been five occasions where a first grade game has been called off early due to the lop-sided scoreline.
That makes what's happening over at CSU even stranger.
The students have had a tough season so far and look destined to miss out on the finals. But one thing you can't say about the Mungoes is that they are quitters.
In back-to-back rounds they have been subjected to 58-point drubbings, with a 52 point loss to Oberon in round one to boot. But not once have they had the shame of walking off the field early and that's something to be commended for.
The most recent game against Condobolin is one to keep bookmarked though.
With the Rams coming out 80-22 victors, it is the most points put up by a team without notching a mercy rule win this season and it will surely take an extraordinary performance to beat it.
It may be a week late, but a special shout-out should go to the Woodbridge Cup rep team.
The combined first grade unit defeated the George Took Shield side 30-20. This marked the first time in its short history that Woodbridge came out on top in this clash and that's something always worth celebrating.
Each week we will take a look at which teams have been lighting up the first grade and league tag competitions, alternating between the two.
For those unfamiliar with a power ranking ladder, it's similar to your conventional standings, except it's completely subjective and based on who we think is in the best form, regardless of their points total.
So, our week five power rankings for first grade are as follows. Stay tuned next week for our league tag power rankings.
1.Condobolin - 80-22 win over CSU
2.Manildra - 30-16 win over Orange United
3.Peak Hill - 32-26 win over Trundle
4.Canowindra - 66-6 win over Cargo
5.Grenfell - 64-4 win over Eugowra
6.Orange United
7.Trundle
8.Oberon - 56-10 win over Molong
9.CSU
10.Cargo
11.Eugowra
12.Molong
