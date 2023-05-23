Central Western Daily
Home/News/Latest News
Our People

Medical assistance dog Elliott nurtures Orange diabetic, Sharon Scott

Emily Gobourg
By Emily Gobourg
Updated May 23 2023 - 11:09am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

One huge, fluffy dog is quite literally the difference between life and death for Orange's Sharon Scott.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.