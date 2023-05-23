Central Western Daily
EPA hears the concerns of Cadia residents in wake of mine dust issue

Mark Logan
By Mark Logan
Updated May 23 2023 - 4:22pm, first published 2:30pm
Some of the many reasons why people leave the city to settle in the country is to escape the noise, pollution and hectic lifestyle an urban environment creates.

