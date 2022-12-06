There's something special going on at 342 Peisley Street and staff are setting no limits to what they can achieve.
The property is owned by NDIS provider Safe Hands and the organisation has recently opened a 'Hub', a fun and welcoming space for those with disabilities and mental health challenges.
Resembling a barn from the outside, the Hub is the ultimate relaxation space inside, complete with two pool tables, art, arcade video games and a home theatre with more on the way.
Safe Hands manager Mary-Ellen Crimp said the space was built for everyone, not just those accessing the organisation's services.
"This space is for people with disabilities or psychosocial disabilities and mental health that don't typically fit into the typical day program for disability settings," she explained.
"This is more of a hangout space rather than group sessions. What we ask is they come down with their support staff.
"It's open to anyone with disabilities, mental health, the homeless, as long as they are under the NDIS.
"We don't charge anyone to use the space. That was a real vision from the directors to give back to the Orange community.
"We've really listened to what our participants and residents have asked for, so what you see in their Hub are things they have had input in.
"It's their space, we just provide it."
Birrang support worker Shane Andree and Matthew Lawson showed exactly what the Hub is for, popping in before lunch to play a round of pool.
It was Mr Lawson's first time visiting the Hub and it won't be the last after the "keen" pool player showed off his range of shots.
Mr Andree told the Daily the Hub was desperately needed for the Orange community.
"It's an oasis," he said.
"It just broadens their horizons, otherwise all they can do is go to the lake and then the shops. We've really needed this space."
Plans are afoot to keep expanding the hub, including to the vintage train carriage that has lived on the property since 1960.
Safe Hand's Kaelene Masters, who runs art therapy, said she was looking forward to delivering classes at the Hub.
"It's sometimes easier for people to express themselves like that," she explained.
"It's a safe place to come, there's no drinking and a fun environment to work in."
The Hub is located at 342 Peisley Street and is open Monday to Friday from 9am to 5pm.
If you would like to book art therapy classes you can call 0474139393.
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Central Western Daily website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.