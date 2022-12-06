Central Western Daily
Home/Multimedia/Photos & Video
Watch

Take a look inside the Safe Hands Hub, an 'oasis' for Orange's most vulnerable

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
December 7 2022 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

There's something special going on at 342 Peisley Street and staff are setting no limits to what they can achieve.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dominic Unwin

Dominic Unwin

Journalist

Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.