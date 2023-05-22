Central Western Daily
Orange business column features Malaysian street food, massage business and smoothie pop-up

Tanya Marschke
Riley Krause
By Tanya Marschke, and Riley Krause
Updated May 22 2023 - 5:23pm, first published 5:00pm
Clarissa Lark, Julian Ooi and Blake Jackson have talked about their new business ventures in Orange. Pictures by Carla Freedman and Jude Keogh.
Julian Ooi's love of food has culminated in a new Malaysian street food restaurant.

