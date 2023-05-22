Central Western Daily
Palliative Care week: Orange advocacy group Push 4 Palliative to show groundbreaking film

May 22 2023 - 11:30am
This week is Palliative Care week and Orange advocacy group Push 4 Palliative has secured the groundbreaking film Live the Life You Please for a free public screening at Odeon 5 Cinema.

