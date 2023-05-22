This week is Palliative Care week and Orange advocacy group Push 4 Palliative has secured the groundbreaking film Live the Life You Please for a free public screening at Odeon 5 Cinema.
Live the Life You Please is an Australian produced film and Orange P4P vice president Janice Harris believes it will shine a light on the choices available for end-of-life care.
"Our group has been working hard to improve the range of options and choices available to our community for end-of-life care and this film gives a wonderful overview of what is possible for families," Ms Harris said.
"We are, of course, delighted to hear there is to be an increase in the number of palliative care beds at Orange Hospital, but we are also working hard with a number of stakeholders to secure a 12-bed hospice for palliative care for people of all ages."
At the heart of the Live The Life You Please docu-film are a series of unexpected moments of joy caught between caregivers, patients and their families.
This powerful film shows palliative care is more than medicine - it is about quality of life right up until the very last day.
"It's about providing physical, social, emotional and spiritual support to patients and their loved ones and embracing every moment," Ms Harris said.
Ms Harris said everyone is welcome and attendees will have the opportunity to talk with members about the film and the work of Orange Push for Palliative.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.