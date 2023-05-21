About 320 guests and 30 sponsors attended the Housing Plus run White Tie Ball event on Saturday.
An incredible $88,000 was raised for The Orchard to help women and children who are fleeing domestic and family violence.
Photographer Carla Freedman was there on Saturday night to snap these photos of the night.
