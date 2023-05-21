Central Western Daily
Home/Multimedia/Footy Multimedia
Photos

Photos from Orange's 2023 White Tie Ball

CF
By Carla Freedman
May 22 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

About 320 guests and 30 sponsors attended the Housing Plus run White Tie Ball event on Saturday.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.