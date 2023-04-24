A national shoe shop is set to open in the former Sanity space in coming months.
Spendless Shoes is set to open in the Orange City Centre.
It is expected to open in early June with a date yet to be confirmed.
For a short time at least when it initially opens it may also have a trade table set up in the centre, similar to the one Sanity had set up with a collection of DVDs and jigsaw puzzles.
Other developments coming up in the centre including the reopening of House, which could take place at the end of the week following its renovation.
Chocolate shop Oliver Brown also opened in the centre recently.
The centre is also opening its carpark at 9am for people who are participating in or attending the Anzac Day march and service on Tuesday and shops will open in the centre at 1pm.
Trang Le, the owner of Trang's Kitchen has closed the doors on the Vietnamese restaurant in Summer Street due to a staff shortage.
Mrs Le will continue to operate her Vietnamese food outlet in the Orange City Centre food court as well as a her busy and popular food truck, and she will also continue to run cooking classes, catering and selling her homemade sauces.
"We don't have the staff at the moment so we closed," Mrs Le said about the restaurant.
However, she still has a lease for the Summer Street shop and an arrangement has been made with another chef to hire the kitchen, as well as Mrs Le's catering and cooking classes.
"I'm still very busy with the food truck and the food court we open seven days a week," Mrs Le said.
"Food Truck opens Wednesday, weekends, sometimes I do private catering Thursday, Friday.
"It's very hard to find staff at the moment.
"I needed to close one. I chose to close the shop because at nighttime it will be very hard for me with three kids and if my husband is away I can't do it."
Mrs Le said she also doesn't want to open and close the restaurant irregularly.
She said the staffing issues came up after COVID and said before then she was getting 20 to 30 applications for jobs but said since then finding staff has been like finding a diamond.
One of her key staff members is also moving away from the Central West causing her to move her staff around.
Information on where to buy the popular sauces, cooking classes and catering can be found on Mrs Le's Trang Hue social media pages.
Ahmedi's IGA in Molong has introduced Chicken Express bringing KFC-style fried chicken to the supermarket.
Ghaz Ahmedi from the family-owned business said it launched last Wednesday.
"At this stage we've opened it up with just fried chicken so it's got standard fried chicken pieces, very similar to KFC but the chicken pieces are a bit bigger than what KFC do.
It's got hot chips, gravy as well as boneless fried chicken in the same coating.
"We have decided to keep it a bit basic here, there is more to the whole system, which is wraps and rolls and stuff like that, which we're not doing in Molong just because the cafe's open and they're doing good sandwiches and stuff like that so we're keeping it very basic, just fried chicken," Mr Ahmedi said.
"We've got the same system in our Gulgong store and it was just something when we first took Molong over that we thought would go well because there's not really anything like that in town in terms of chicken and grab'n'go chicken for dinner.
"The closest thing I would compare it to is KFC, but personally better, I love my KFC but Chicken Express is fantastic too."
I am based at Orange and cover a wide range of subjects as well as the weekly business column. I've worked consistently in the the media industry since 2006 including the past seven years at the Central Western Daily. Before moving to Orange, I worked as a journalist at weekly newspapers the Beaudesert Times and the Gold Coast Sun in Queensland, as well as the Scone Advocate in the Hunter Valley. I started my career at the Ridge News in Lightning Ridge while I completed my journalism studies remotely at Charles Sturt University in Bathurst.
