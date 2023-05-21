Central Western Daily
Home/Multimedia/Footy Multimedia
Photos
Watch

Orange Hawks win a bruising, low scoring encounter over Bathurst Panthers

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated May 21 2023 - 5:44pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

IN a classic battle of attrition at Carrington Park on Sunday it was the Orange Hawks who staged a second half comeback to beat hosts Bathurst Panthers in their Peter McDonald Premiership clash.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.