An elderly woman was watching an episode of Bargain Hunt when she noticed some movement out of the corner of her eye and saw an intruder in her house.
Trevor Clayton Murray, 49, of Anson Street, was convicted in his absence in Orange Local Court for entering enclosed lands without consent between 7pm and 7.20pm on March 8 this year.
According to court documents, the victim was aged in her late 80s when she saw Murray walking through her home in Orange.
The woman saw him walk through the kitchen and into the loungeroom where she was seated. He walked past her and said "where is she?".
The woman was in shock, had no idea who Murray was, why he was in her home or what he was talking about.
She stood up as he walked down the hallway and looked into a bedroom and said, "where is she, where is she?".
Feeling scared, the victim left her home but Murray followed her so she turned around to get a better look at him.
He walked towards the back fence and she approached him and asked "what are you doing?".
He said "where is she. Where is she?".
The victim left her property to get help and told her neighbours what happened.
Police arrived and checked her property and found Murray hiding behind a tree. The police then escorted the woman into the yard and she identified him as the man who had been inside her house.
He was arrested and taken to Orange Police Station and when questioned he said "you know the truth".
Magistrate David Day found the case proved and described it as a blatant trespass in the home of a vulnerable victim.
Mr Day said Murray also had an appalling record and fined him $220 in his absence.
