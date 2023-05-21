Central Western Daily
Court

House intruder Trevor Murray walked into elderly woman's home in Orange

By Court Reporter
Updated May 22 2023 - 10:15am, first published 7:30am
The woman looked up from her TV and saw a man walk from her kitchen into the loungeroom. File picture

An elderly woman was watching an episode of Bargain Hunt when she noticed some movement out of the corner of her eye and saw an intruder in her house.

