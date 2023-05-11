Moving from lock to the front row is a thought that might scare a player of two; it certainly did in the case of Marley Cardwell.
But that position switch proved to be a blessing in disguise as the former Orange Viper produced an award-winning season with the Penrith Panthers Tarsha Gale side.
"They were putting us in different positions, seeing how we all play and so they put me in the front row and never took me out," she said.
"I think I've found a new home in the front row and I really like it there. Never in my life had I done it before. It was scary to start with, because it's all right there, but I really enjoyed it."
She credited the work of her fellow forwards as a big reason she was able to slot in so easily; that and her defensive work.
"I did get smashed every game, but that's like every front rower does," she added.
As a result of her performance throughout the eight-game season, the teenager took home the under 19s side's 'player of the year' honour at the club's recent awards night. Cardwell was shocked to hear her name called.
"I honestly didn't think that I was going to, because we do have some very strong players in the team. I didn't think that I would be the one getting it," she said.
"It's pretty amazing to think that all the hard work paid off. You think those kind of awards go to the try-scorers. It's just good to know that Penrith are recognising players like myself who work hard in the middle."
This commitment during the year also earned her selection to the Country Under 19s Women's side which went down to City 26-8 in the recent rivalry clash.
Despite the defeat, it was an experience Cardwell will never forget.
"It was pretty amazing to put on the jersey," she said.
"I never really thought that I'd even be able to play in Sydney, let alone play Country at the end of the season."
Cardwell will now travel to travel to Queensland to take part in the Under 19s Women's National Championships, beginning this month.
The Viper will then forgo a return to Orange and instead remain with the Panthers organisation as the club have organised an in-house developmental competition to run throughout the year.
But if Cardwell has it her way, this won't be the last you see of her.
"I'm hoping to make Harvey Norman, that's one of my goals," she said.
"Obviously I'm still trying to keep a level head because Harvey is a massive step up to a competition that is pretty much reserve grade for the NRLW. Once I start to play my best at Harvey, that's when I'll start to see the NRLW as more of a possibility, but it's still a goal that I want to reach."
