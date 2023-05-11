Central Western Daily
Home/Multimedia/Footy Multimedia

Marley Cardwell earns top honour for Penrith Panthers Tarsha Gale side

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
Updated May 12 2023 - 9:30am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Moving from lock to the front row is a thought that might scare a player of two; it certainly did in the case of Marley Cardwell.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.