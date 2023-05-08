Another week, another young star making her debut in the Orange Netball Association (ONA) division one competition.
Riley Simmons played her first game for Hawks Royal Hotel alongside sister Mya and mum Gabrielle during their match-up against Orange City Craig Harvey Mechanical.
It marked the first time the three had played together with 14-year old Riley making the step-up from the division two Hawks side while 16-year old Mya had moved to the Royals team having already experienced two seasons in the top grade.
Both sisters told the Central Western Daily they were thrilled to be playing alongside each other while Ms Simmons said she was emotional having coached them since they were little girls.
"She is a bit nervous but I'm excited," Gabrielle said.
"I'm very proud. We are a bit emotional as a family so there will be times where I will just need to contain that a bit for the game.
"It's exciting that Riley gets to jump in as well.
"We have one more but she's only 11, I thought we could have just chucked her on but maybe not yet.
"I've coached all of them since they were little."
City flexed their attacking muscles for the second week in a row, defeating Hawks 77-20 to comfortably sit atop the ladder after two rounds.
In the other matches Vipers had their first hit-out for the season following their round one bye, defeating LS DVM 62-30.
Orange City Our City Real Estate saw off a determined Orange High School Hornets outfit 48-35 in an entertaining match-up.
The two Orange City (OCNC) sides are the standout leaders so far with two strong performances apiece but are not due to meet until round five.
