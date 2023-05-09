Central Western Daily
Home/Multimedia/Footy Multimedia
Exclusive

NRL star Blake Ferguson signs with Wellington Cowboys for 2023 Peter McDonald Premiership

Nick Guthrie
By Nick Guthrie
Updated May 9 2023 - 3:53pm, first published 2:57pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Blake Ferguson is home.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.