Henry Oats doesn't have much experience representing Group 10. In fact, as 18th man last time he wore the blue and white, the St Pat's junior only found himself on the field for the final five minutes.
Saturday's clash against Group 11 was much different in many ways.
With fullback Harry Wald suffering a hip injury the day before the match, last minute line-up changes had to be made. This included shifting winger Tallan Egan to number one spot. This then left one side of the field in need of a replacement; up stepped Oats, a back-rower by trade.
"Only two boys got picked out of our Pat's club and it's a big achievement, just to play with a bunch of handy, skilful boys, it's great," he said.
"When you get told you're playing on the wing, you've just got to do what the coach says.
"Whatever he tells you to do, I'll do it. I'm just happy to be here to be honest, so wherever he wants to put me, I'll go."
Noting the pace of play as a big difference between club footy and representative action, that speed was amplified out wide, a spot he hadn't ever found himself in before.
"It was a bit of a step-up that I had to get used to. I was just learning as I was playing the position," he said.
"When I first walked out, I was really starting to worry, but as the game went along, I got used to it. I started to learn things about the position that I didn't know before. I think I really got the hang of it."
Although G10 found themselves down big early, the home side fought until the final whistle to bring the margin back to eight at Blayney's King George VI Oval.
Oats said all players on the park gave it their all from start to finish.
"It's like State of Origin. One side of the west against the other side. We just love to hit it out, so it's a real rivalry, a big grudge match," he said.
"We punched our way back in the game and started completing some sets and grinding them in their own half. We got the points up and tried to get a roll on, but obviously the time was our biggest enemy at the end of the game."
As for whether the move to the wing would be a permanent one, Oats believed a decision had already been made in that regard.
"I was joking to my coach about it, but I think I'll go back to the forwards pretty quickly," he added.
