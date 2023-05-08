Central Western Daily
Home/Community
Our History

100 years of the Astley Cup: How the three Bauer sisters dominated the school competition

By Jenny McCarron
May 8 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

As celebrations for the centenary of the annual sporting event Astley Cup, between Bathurst, Dubbo and Orange High Schools begin in June, we look back at a family who has participated over four decades from the late 1930s to the 60s, 70s and 80s. Astley Cup was donated by Dubbo businessman and keen sportsman Laurence Astley in 1923 and to this day is a highly competitive sports event on the school calendar.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.