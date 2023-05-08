Welcome to Cup Corner, where the Central Western Daily takes a look at all things Woodbridge Cup from the round just gone. Each week, we'll discuss the big talking points, which clubs are rising, which look like cellar dwellers and everything in-between. This edition will look at round four.
"And we have kick-off in the 2023 grand final between Manildra Rhinos and Condobolin Rams!"
No we don't have a time machine but after four rounds there is a pretty clear picture forming.
Both the Rhinos and Rams have hit the ground running to sit unbeaten in first and second place on the ladder respectively.
They haven't just won either, they have gone from town to town dismantling opposition across the Central West.
Manildra started their season with a 66-6 thumping of Molong Bulls before moving onto Cargo and sweeping aside the Blue Heelers 66-4.
That was followed by one of the more unusual scorelines in footy, a 7-0 victory against the mighty Oberon Tigers. Usual service was then restored with a round four 68-10 annihilation of CSU Mungoes.
Condoblin meanwhile had two tough tests first up against Peak Hill Roosters, winning 38-30, and Trundle Boomers, a 28-26 nail biter.
Things escalated after that however with the Blue Heelers coping a second lashing in as many weeks, 62-20, followed by a 48-4 win over Oberon.
Safe to say things look ominous for the other clubs. Spare a thought for the Mungoes who need to back up their hit-out against Manildra with a daunting away trip to Condoblin in round five.
But the pick of the round five fixtures is undoubtedly Rhinos v Warriors.
Orange United have enjoyed a solid start to their campaign and could provide a test to the runaway home side.
It's definitely one Woodbridge fans will be keeping an eye on.
There's a reason the Rams and Rhinos are getting plenty of love in this week's Cup Corner.
Their league tag sides are also getting the job done, both four from four to start the year and placed first and third on the ladder.
Only Orange Warriors are keeping pace, sitting second thanks to points difference.
That's the way it will stay for at least another fortnight with the highly-anticipated representative hit-out against the George Tooke Shield mob taking place this weekend.
But we'll have a mouth-watering match-up when the league tag returns on May 21 with the Rhinos hosting Warriors ahead of the equally aforementioned men's fixture.
Each week we will take a look at which teams have been lighting up the first grade and league tag competitions, alternating between the two.
For those unfamiliar with a power ranking ladder, it's similar to your conventional standings, except it's completely subjective and based on who we think is in the best form, regardless of their points total.
So, our week four power rankings for league tag are as follows (along with their round four results). Stay tuned next week for our updated first grade power rankings.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.