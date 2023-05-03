Orange CYMS will have their sights set on four points on Saturday after opening their women's Central West Premier League Hockey season with a draw.
CYMS hosted Parkes in Orange on April 29, with the sides ending the 70 minutes with a goal apiece.
Elsewhere, Bathurst City coach Melissa Bestwick has labelled Souths as one of the danger sides in this year's season, so when her squad scored a 2-0 win over the two blues in Saturday's opening round that shows how much it meant to the team.
Success at the penalty corner from Bathurst City skipper Emily Thompson and a second half goal from Maddie Bender was the difference at Bob Roach Field.
City's Kelly Baker, enjoying her first match with the team since 2021, said her side were forced to work hard for the victory.
"It was certainly a nice way to start the season. We had quite a bit of possession and some really good play leading up to the striker during that first quarter. Giaan Willott was able to force a penalty corner and Emily Thompson slotted that one away.
"We had some shots on goal but the Souths keeper had a great game. She held us out until the fourth quarter when Maddie Bender was able to get another one for us."
Souths were unfortunate not to get on the scoreboard.
"The game really went both ways after that first quarter," Baker said.
"Souths had quite a lot of good build up as well leading up to their striker. They got a couple of penalty corners against us, so we did get a bit lucky, but our goalkeeper Maddie Tattersall had an excellent game.
"Our defence was also great, with Erin Cobcroft and Ange Behan keeping them out."
Baker took time away from hockey last season and she said the break helped bring back passion for the game.
"I loved it. It was great being back," she said.
Further east, Orange United went down 4-1 to a rampaging Lithgow Panthers outfit while in the men's league, Orange Wanderers were unable to take to the pitch in Parkes due to wet weather.
