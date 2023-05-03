Central Western Daily
Orange CYMS draw opening Central West Premier League Hockey match against Parkes

Dominic Unwin
Alexander Grant
By Dominic Unwin, and Alexander Grant
May 3 2023 - 3:45pm
Orange CYMS will have their sights set on four points on Saturday after opening their women's Central West Premier League Hockey season with a draw.

