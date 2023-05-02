If Holy Family primary school wasn't short of players for their year one team back in 1970, Paul Dunn may have never pulled on the boots.
Dunn enjoyed a successful rugby league career in the 1980s and 90s, playing more than 250 first grade games, winning a premiership with Canterbury Bulldogs and Penrith Panthers as well as playing State of Origin for NSW and being part of the 1986 "Invincibles" Kangaroos team.
But the Molong-born, Orange-raised forward only became acquainted with the sport after he was singled out to boost the numbers for his primary school team.
"I was picked because I was a big kid in year one and they were short of players at Holy Family so that was the start of my football career," he said.
That career spanned 12 years in the top flight, beginning and ending with Sydney Roosters.
He won the Clive Churchill Medal for his performance in the Bulldogs 1988 grand final win while also taking to the field in Penrith's inaugural title in 1991.
It was during his two seasons at the foot of the mountains where he played alongside Royce Simmons.
He and Simmons were reunited last Wednesday as Royce's Big Walk passed through Orange on their way to helping raise $450,000.
The 313 kilometre-long dementia fundraiser was started by Simmons after he was diagnosed with Alzheimer's in 2022.
Dunn said it was a cause close to his heart.
"I played with Royce a number of times," he said.
"When I heard what had happened it was just logical for me to put my hand up and help out.
"It is a big issue. My father in law has had it as well as other relatives. A lot of what Royce's walk is about is the awareness of dementia itself not just the collision of rugby league.
"Touch wood, I said to my wife the other week I'm pretty good.
"I know some guys that I'm played with who are older than me are pretty bad and even some guys that are a bit younger got knocked around.
"I was pretty lucky, my theory was that if you played soft you didn't get hurt.
"I like to think I was an intelligent footballer, putting your head in spots it shouldn't be wasn't a smart thing to do."
Dunn said he was blown away with how much Orange had changed since he was a boy, calling it "cosmopolitan".
"It has changed a lot," he said.
"It is a lot more cosmopolitan, obviously with the new bypass. A few years ago I came up here with a few mates and went and stayed with Peter Mortimer at his farm, that's certainly changed a lot with all the wineries.
"The apples and cherries have gone a fair bit, I did a lot of cherry picking when I was a kid and stole a lot of apples near the golf course."
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.