Former Penrith Panthers and Canterbury Bulldogs star Paul Dunn on Orange childhood and dementia awareness with Royce's Big Walk

Dominic Unwin
Dominic Unwin
Updated May 2 2023 - 1:06pm, first published 12:30pm
If Holy Family primary school wasn't short of players for their year one team back in 1970, Paul Dunn may have never pulled on the boots.

