Woodbridge Cup Corner: Friday night footy, finals and first grade power rankings

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
Updated May 2 2023 - 8:07am, first published 8:00am
Welcome to Cup Corner, where the Central Western Daily takes a look at all things Woodbridge Cup from the round just gone.

