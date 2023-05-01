Welcome to Cup Corner, where the Central Western Daily takes a look at all things Woodbridge Cup from the round just gone.
Each week, we'll discuss the big talking points, which clubs are rising, which look like cellar dwellers and everything in-between. This edition will look at round three.
"It wouldn't be the same without a crowd like that."
"The crowd's always a bit more vocal on a Friday night."
Those are the words of Trundle fullback Matt Bermingham and half-back Mitch Wright after the Boomers comfortably took care of the Molong Bulls in their Friday night footy first grade clash.
While the two matches that took place on April 28 might not have been close, the crowd was boisterous in the best way possible from start to finish.
Every time Wright would line up for a conversion near the Mitchell Highway side of the ground, the home fans came up with bigger and better ways to try and put him off...although it didn't do the trick as he went 9-11 on the night.
What this crowd showed was that Friday night footy is still the best brand of entertainment this side of the Blue Mountains, even if you have to create your own excitement from time to time.
While the Bulls first grade side would ultimately fall 68-4 in a mercy rule impacted match, the crowd continuously got under the skin of the travelling side.
After scoring one of two tries on the night, Trundle's Hayden Robinson took aim at the crowd as he kicked the ball in their direction along the ground, hitting the fence in front of the fans.
After coming on mid-way through the game, Ben Robinson also shared a wry smile at the fans relaxing on a couch set-up.
With this reporter spending the majority of the first grade game situated near the home crowd, I can confirm the banter was all in good spirits - with the Trundle bench confirming as much - and made for a fun side-story to what otherwise may have been a dull and lifeless affair on the field.
All of this is to say that we love a bit of Friday night footy under lights and any opportunity Woodbridge Cup clubs have to get a game in before the weekend begins, they should take it.
Next on the Friday agenda will be Canowindra hosting CSU in round seven.
While in Molong, there was a bit of chatter going around the grounds of what format this year's finals would be played in.
While some believed the powers that be decided to keep the eight-team finals for a second year - following its implementation in 2022 - others thought it had reverted back to the traditional five-team post-season.
A quick phone call to Woodbridge boss Andrew Pull has set the record straight to confirm eight teams will qualify for the finals this season.
"Because the draw's not even, we felt that if you finished sixth you might have an argument that you would have finished fifth with a different schedule. We thought it would even it out by making it a top eight and not a top five," he said.
"It takes out a lot of that argument."
The way the draw is constructed, all teams play each other at least once, with clubs divided up into regional pools, where derby games will be played twice a year to fill out the schedule. This is the same system as was in place during the 2022 season.
The finals will also operate exactly the same as 2022, with the minor premiers to play the fourth seeded side and two to take on three in non-elimination matchups first up, while 5v8 and 6v7 will be elimination games.
As for who is going to be there at the end, Pull believes there's plenty of competition for the title.
"If you were picking a winner, I know Manildra came out with a few big signings just before the comp started, but Peak Hill could win, Condo could win, Trundle could win, Canowindra could win, Oberon could win and Warriors could win it," he said.
"It's probably the tightest it's ever been."
He did confirm that with the initial two-year draw concluding at the end of this season, the board would keep all options open about how the competition and finals look going into the future.
Each week we will take a look at which teams have been lighting up the first grade and league tag competitions, alternating between the two.
For those unfamiliar with a power ranking ladder, it's similar to your conventional standings, except it's completely subjective and based on who we think is in the best form, regardless of their points total.
So, our week three power rankings for first grade are as follows. Stay tuned next week for our league tag power rankings.
