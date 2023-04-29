Late sin-bin makes no difference as mercy rule brings Friday night footy to an early end

Trundle made the long trip to Molong on Friday night where the Boomers hoped to get their season back on track after a narrow two-point loss to Condobolin the week prior.
They did that and more, running out 66-4 winners, a scoreline which resulted in the match coming to a halt with about five minutes still left on the clock.
"It doesn't matter now with there only being a few minutes left to go, but if it happens a bit earlier, I'm probably not a huge fan," Boomers coach Brad Watt said after the match when asked his thoughts on the rule which sees games called early if the point differential reaches 60 at any point.
"It's still good for a few boys to get a run and get some minutes out there. It is what it is."
Boomers halfback Mitch Wright, who scored three tries, was in two minds on the rule.
"It's a tough one. You don't want it, but then again if it happens with 20 minutes to go and it's that scoreline, you might as well call it off," he said.
"I suppose it depends on the game. If it's a rough and tough game I suppose you call it but it just depends on if both teams agree to call it off."
Including Wright, there were eight different try-scorers for Trundle. One of those was Matt Bermingham who found himself watching alongside the fans at the conclusion of the match.
With less than ten minutes to play, the fullback believed he was subject to a high tackle and had a few choice words to say to the referee when no penalty was awarded. This earned him ten minutes in the bin, a stint that didn't last long as Trundle scored soon after that to bring the match to its mercy rule conclusion.
"I wasn't happy with it but the ref didn't think it was, so oh well," Bermingham said.
As for how the game played out itself, the fullback said the goal was less about trying to run the score up and more about focusing on what they wanted to do "against the harder teams."
"Our half-back Mitch Wright and Mahe Fangupo our five-eighth, they get lots of early ball to the outside players and we've got a couple of good forwards up the middle," he added.
With the Boomers having run in 12 tries, those at the ground might think the toughest task the visitors faced all night was that of the crowd, who made their presence known throughout the match, but especially when Wright was looking to convert.
"The crowd's always a bit more vocal on a Friday night," Wright said.
"You can't really lose if you miss it, but when you get it in front of the crowd, it's always pretty good."
Wright would finish nine from eleven on the night, with Joseph Moss converting the final kick of the game.
In a warning shot to the rest of the league, the star half-back doesn't think the Boomers have reached their peak just yet.
"I think we definitely want to be a top three side," he said.
"I don't think we've played close to our best footy yet either."
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. Drop me an email at riley.krause@austcommunitymedia.com.au
