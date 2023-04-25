Flynn Fahey's not a huge talker.
But when you're scoring tries for fun, like the flying Manildra Rhinos winger is, you're probably pretty content just letting your footy do all the talking for you.
Fahey's hot start to the 2023 Woodbridge Cup season has resulted in eight tries in the first two games of the year.
He scored five in Manildra's 62-6 victory over Cabonne rivals Molong in round one and then backed it up with a hat-trick in the Rhinos' impressive 66-4 win over Cargo on Sunday.
The 19-year-old has been in and around the Manildra camp at Jack Huxley Oval on and off for a few years, but 2023 does mark a return to the club after the Rhinos' didn't field a youth league team last season.
Now back in red and white, the dynamite winger is doing everything right in his bid to lockdown that left wing spot on the end of Manildra's red-hot backline.
"I'm just running off the back of our good halves and good forwards, they're sucking them in and I'm just finishing it off," Fahey said on Sunday.
Good halves is a bit of an undersell.
Manildra's halves in 2023 are great, with reigning Woodbridge Cup player of the year Luke Petrie joined by his former CYMS teammate Joe Lasagavibau.
Lasagavibau's first game back since breaking his leg at the end of last season in the Peter McDonald Premiership was on Sunday at Cargo.
Petrie missed Sunday's match, though due to some soreness, but starred in the club's opener against Molong.
In both games, with one of their first-choice halves missing, Manildra racked up 60 points.
Anyone know the try-scoring records for Woodbridge Cup? Young Fahey could be on to a good thing on that left wing in 2023. If he maintains this pace, he could crack 50 tries for the year.
I just want him to back himself. I don't care if he goes out.- Manildra coach Ben McAlpine on winger Flynn Fahey
Either way, coach Ben McAlpine has told the young flier to go for it whenever he's near the line.
"I just want him to back himself. I don't care if he goes out," McAlpine added.
"Having experience inside me has definitely helped," Fahey said, Grant Williams the centre on his inside on Sunday before veteran journeyman Lawrence Fogg landed in that spot in the second half and bagged three tries too.
"Having Grant inside there has helped out heaps."
Manildra will likely face a much sterner test this weekend when Oberon rolls into Rhino country for round three.
