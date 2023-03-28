'Long-term player for Australia': Litchfield a chance at first baggy green after Ashes selection

Phoebe Litchfield's stunning rise has continued after the rising star was included in Australia's 15-player squad for the multi-format Ashes series in the United Kingdom this June and July.
Litchfield, who only recently lit up Wade Park during two WNCL matches against ACT Meteors, replaces all-rounder Heather Graham, who has been named in the Australia A squad.
The Kinross graduate comes into the squad after an impressive debut campaign with Australia's ODI team.
Playing against Pakistan, the left-hander hit back-to-back half-centuries in her first two ODIs in January, and is the only addition to the Australian group that won a third consecutive T20 World Cup in South Africa last month.
Australia will be vying to retain the Ashes trophy they have held since 2015 and selectors have named one squad to cover all three formats in the points-based series, with the rivals to meet in one Test, three T20s and three ODIs from June 22.
That cohort includes three potential Test debutants, with Litchfield a chance to earn her Baggy Green alongside former Ireland all-rounder Kim Garth and Grace Harris.
"We've been fortunate to have a consistent side across all formats over the past couple of years and as a result we have selected a similar group to the squad which won the T20 World Cup in February," CA head of performance and national selector Shawn Flegler told cricket.com.au.
"Phoebe Litchfield has taken her game to the next level in the past 12 months, we view her as a long-term player for Australia and it's pleasing to reward her progress with selection in an Ashes squad."
The ODI matches will kick off July 12 at The Country Ground, Bristol.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily.
