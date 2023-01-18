Phoebe's done it again.
After a sensational debut two days ago, the left-handed opener scored another half-century in Australia's 10-wicket victory over Pakistan at Allan Border Field, Brisbane.
With that accomplishment, Litchfield became the first Australian woman to start her ODI career with back-to-back 50s, with Ian Chappell and Dave Hussey the only men to have also achieved that record.
It's a remarkable start to the Kinross graduate's career who doesn't have an average yet after scoring 67 not out on Wednesday afternoon and 78 not out on Monday.
Litchfield also hit the winning runs for Australia for the second time after doing the same on her debut.
Interviewed by Fox Cricket post-game, team-mate and fast bowler Darcie Brown was full of praise for the 19-year-old.
"She's awesome, she's a big bundle of energy," she said.
"I've played a lot of under age cricket against her and done a few Aussie camps here with her.
"She's awesome to play with and she's good at everything so it's no surprise she's been dominating so much in the last few games."
Australia started the game with another cap presentation for debutant Kim Garth with the opening bowler returning tight figures of 0/13 from 8 overs.
Pakistan never looked like they were in the game with runs hard to come by as Australia's bowlers proved too hard to handle.
Eventually the away side would be bowled out for 125 after 42.6 overs with Brown taking 3/32 and Annabel Sutherland claiming 2/13.
Opening with Beth Mooney - who presented her cap in Game 1 of the series - Litchfield looked comfortable throughout the innings.
Mooney combined with the rookie to score 57 not out herself as Australia completed a dominant victory and series win.
Game 3 of the series will be played at North Sydney Oval on Saturday.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
