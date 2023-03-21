Litchfield's grand final brilliance delivers premiership to Penrith

A pair of Central West superstars have helped Penrith Cricket Club to a dominant Sydney Women's Premier Cricket first grade grand final victory over Northern District on Sunday.
Bathurst's Callee Black took 2-21 from her nine overs in the Lady Cats' big nine wicket victory at Cricket Central Oval while Orange's Phoebe Litchfield was the star of the show with a knock of 99 runs.
The Lady Cats comfortably chased down the target of 161 and 25 overs still in hand.
Former Bathurst resident and Penrith vice captain Bec Cady also formed part of the premiership-winning squad.
Rangers, who won their way through to the grand final after a stunning upset over minor premiers Sydney, won the toss and elected to bat.
Northern District's Lauren Smith (44), Kate McTaggart (37) and Abbey Taylor (37) all made contributions at the top of the order but strong bowling from Penrith kept their strike rates down.
It was the Central West connection that led to Black's first wicket of the day.
In her sixth over of bowling Black beat Taylor with a series of dot balls and then managed to get her fifth delivery to jag back towards the stumps.
The attempted shot through the off side from Taylor lobbed up to Litchfield at cover, giving Penrith a key wicket and leaving Northern District at 4-137 through nearly 41 overs.
Rangers lost another wicket before Black struck again in her eighth over.
Clare Webber made an early move across her stumps but Black drifted the ball full on the pegs to clean bowl the Northern District player for a duck.
The Lady Cats would have the Rangers all out on the last ball of the innings.
Along with her two wickets Black also finished with a maiden across her nine overs.
Katie Wolfe was the best of the Penrith bowlers with 3-15 off her 10 overs, including four maidens.
Black was never called upon to bat, as Litchfield wasted no time taking the Rangers attack to town.
Litchfield blasted 17 fours and a six in her knock.
Her day cruelly came to an end one run short of a century when a mistimed shot back down the ground saw her caught at mid on.
Remaining opener Elise Noble (40 not out) and skipper Samantha Arnold (4 not out) finished the job.
Penrith finished second in the regular season had qualified for the decider after a victory over Parramatta in the preliminary final.
Litchfield was named player of the match.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
