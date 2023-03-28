That trust to call the nearly 47-year-old to first grade has paid off big time for Cavs as well, with Fairley bagging 22 wickets at an average of nine in his five Bathurst and Orange Inter District Cricket games. Those eye-popping stats included 2-30 off 16 overs to help the club topple the previously undefeated CYMS in the grand final qualifying match on March 18 and 19.