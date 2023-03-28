If you were to delve back into the archives, you would be hard-pressed to find a season that comes close to resembling the one Stephen Fairley has put together.
Having played the majority of his cricketing career in the Molong competition - most recently for Cudal - the 46-year-old made the move to Cavaliers this season with one goal in mind.
"My kids were playing juniors for Cavs and my daughter was considering playing Centenary Cup this season," he said.
"I should've retired many years ago, but decided that if I was going to play again this year, I might just play Centenary Cup with her."
That goal became reality on October 15 when he and daughter Eloise lined up together in a three run victory over Kinross.
Things would quickly change for Fairley though, with call-ups to third grade and second grade following on from that.
In four second grade matches, Fairley bagged 13 wickets at a measly 6.15 average, while also hitting 37 with the the bat during his lone innings.
These early-season performances, combined with a rediscovered desire to perform at the highest level, saw Fairley make his first grade debut on January 14 in a match against Rugby Union. He would finish with figures of 2-5 from just two overs and he's been a regular name in Cavs' first grade side ever since.
"I wasn't intending to," he said of whether he thought he would be playing first grade this season.
"I was happy to fill in and help wherever they needed, but the main idea was to play Cent Cup and maybe third grade."
Prior to this year, Fairley never had "any great desire" to play in Orange, but has loved every minute of it since and now holds the unique claim to have played in all four grades in a single season.
"I hadn't thought about that actually. It's probably a bit unusual," he said.
"When I first played first grade I got a couple of wickets and that was it, they'd poached me, much to the disgust of poor old (Nic Drage) in third grade and Max Pearce in seconds.
"The club has been fantastic. One of the big things I noticed which was really good was all of the teams start supporting the other sides when their games finish."
That trust to call the nearly 47-year-old to first grade has paid off big time for Cavs as well, with Fairley bagging 22 wickets at an average of nine in his five Bathurst and Orange Inter District Cricket games. Those eye-popping stats included 2-30 off 16 overs to help the club topple the previously undefeated CYMS in the grand final qualifying match on March 18 and 19.
"The ball has been coming out good and the body has avoided injury, touch wood," he added.
"The decks have been good to bowl on; you keep landing it in the same spot and eventually they'll make a mistake."
With Cavs' grand final opponents now set - after CYMS batted Rugby Union out of their preliminary final - Fairley will be hoping for a fairytale finish and for a move back to Cent Cup next season.
"I'm probably too old to be nervous, which sounds bad, but I'm looking forward to it," he said of the big game.
"Whether or not I get a chance to have a run on the field, or even just sit there and cheer them on is fine. If I've done my job to help get them there, that's great."
While the ground at which Cavs and CYMS will play is still up in the air, after wild weather destroyed one set of sightscreens at Wade Park, the game will take place on April 1 and 2.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. Drop me an email at riley.krause@austcommunitymedia.com.au
