Central Western Daily
Home/Sport/Cricket

Cavaliers to play Orange CYMS in BOIDC grand final for 2022/23

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
Updated March 28 2023 - 12:11pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

If you were to delve back into the archives, you would be hard-pressed to find a season that comes close to resembling the one Stephen Fairley has put together.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riley Krause

Riley Krause

Senior Journalist

I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. Drop me an email at riley.krause@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

More local stories
How school holidays at uncle's restaurant fuelled Dom's 'unexplainable' passion
No comments
Orange-based Union Bank's head chef, Dom Aboud's love for food was essentially built-in at birth. Picture by Carla Freedman.
Don't you just Lovett: Ben's family overwhelmed after Rams junior makes NRL debut
Ben Lovett (centre) made his NRL debut for the South Sydney Rabbitohs on March 25, his sister Claudia, brother Kurt and parents Fiona and John Lovett couldn't be prouder. Picture supplied
All lanes open, expect heavy delays on highway through mountains
All lanes open, expect heavy delays on highway through mountains
Childhood friends find love and happiness after reconnecting
Gabbie Landers and Matt Lummis following their wedding on Saturday. Photos: Phil Blatch
More from my region
Cruising for trouble: Man drove 12 hours before disqualification would've ended
Western Advocate
Western Advocate
A statue of Lady Justice holding her scales and a sword. File picture
It's never a quiet week at Oberon's schools
Oberon Review
Oberon Review
No comments
Eliza Cook, Molly Deaton and Arnold. Photo supplied
'Worthwhile' Newie to Dubbo run won't be the last charity act this trio performs
Daily Liberal
Daily Liberal
No comments
Dubbo boys Connor Etcell, Cameron Longhurst and Matt Bridges ran 370 kilometres from Newcastle to Dubbo for mental health. Picture by Amy McIntyre
Watch as four baby meerkats are welcomed into their new home
Daily Liberal
Daily Liberal
No comments
The new baby meerkat pups were born in early March. Picture supplied
More national stories
NSW MP pleads not guilty to rape and indecent assaults
Former NSW minister Gareth Ward has pleaded not guilty to five historical sexual offences. (Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS)
It's not perfect, but here are the climate wins in the safeguard mechanism
No comments
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Climate Change Minister Chris Bowen. Picture by James Croucher
Malka Leifer abuse jury reveal a 'deadlock'
The jury in the trial of Malka Leifer has resumed deliberations after asking about a deadlock. (Mollie McPherson/AAP PHOTOS)
Former student shoots six dead at Tennessee school
A 28-year-old former student has shot dead six people at Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee. (EPA PHOTO)