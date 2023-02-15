Central Western Daily
Home/Sport/Local Sport
Comment

AT THE END OF THE DAY | NSW and ACT cricketers deserve nothing but praise after Wade Park's festival of cricket

Lachlan Harper
By Lachlan Harper
Updated February 15 2023 - 5:02pm, first published 2:18pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Phoebe Litchfield (main picture) signs autographs at Wade Park, as does Holly Ferling (top inset) and Parkes' Maddy Spence shows her admiration for Ebony Hoskin (bottom inset). Pictures by Lachlan Harper

In an era when professional athletes are drained by negative media, NSW and ACT cricketers deserve nothing but praise.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lachlan Harper

Lachlan Harper

Journalist

Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.