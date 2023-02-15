In an era when professional athletes are drained by negative media, NSW and ACT cricketers deserve nothing but praise.
Over three days, Wade Park's festival of cricket was undoubtedly a success.
Smiles were big, scores were big and two debutants made for great stories.
And our local economy received a boost, with some ACT and NSW stakeholders venturing to Towac Park for Saturday's racing.
It all came off the back of the professionalism, friendliness and the enthusiasm of the NSW and ACT organisations.
In the lead up to the two games played between the sides at Wade Park - starting on February 10 - fast bowler Ebony Hoskin labelled the ground as 'Phoebe Litchfield Oval'.
She wasn't wrong.
The whole crowd embraced its home town hero, with chants of 'Phoebe' heard from the grandstand as NSW went out to bat or field.
On the first day of play, the youngsters went mad, with the majority of attendees in the crowd coming from schools around the Central West.
Quandialla Public School were the furthest to travel, driving over two hours to be there from ball one.
During an innings break the same statements could be heard throughout the crowd as a rush of kids raced down from the grand stand to the white picket fence of Wade Park to get a glimpse of their heroes.
"She signed my bat."
"She signed my arm."
"She signed my water bottle."
"I got a picture with Phoebe."
The Central West went mad for its talented cricketer.
A cricketer who has showed it doesn't matter where you come from, there's always a path to greatness.
And a cricketer who was happy to donate her NSW shirt to Pippi Jarick for her hard work in the canteen.
Phoebe wasn't the only player returning to the country.
Anika Learoyd hails from Coffs Harbour, Sammy-Jo Johnson spent her junior years in Lismore and Albury, Lauren Cheatle was born in Bowral and Ebony Hoskin only recently moved from Howlong, a small town kilometres away from Albury-Wodonga. Dubbo's Emma Hughes was also at Wade Park along with Wingham's Maitlan Brown.
And that's just the NSW side.
For ACT, Carly Leeson's a Grafton girl, Holly Ferling was born in the rural Queensland town of Kingaroy, Angela Reakes' career started at Byron Bay and Gabrielle Sutcliffe is another Albury-Wodonga product.
With that considered, it wasn't just the Kinross graduate stealing the show.
Every player had a fan asking for their autograph or a photo.
Ferling was notably out signing autographs for well over an hour after spending 50 overs in the field on day one.
With the players so popular at Wade Park - where to from here?
Wade Park curator Bruce Cousins said himself that he'd love a BBL, WBBL or Sheffield Shield game to be played at the ground.
Along with the facilities at Wade Park, the sporting precinct to be built near Jack Brabham Park opens the possibility for high profile games to come to the town.
The logistics behind a Sheffield Shield game would be difficult. Four-days of non-stop is a dream for any traditionalist but it would be a struggle to attract a decent crowd over that time frame. The potential to have a South Australia vs NSW game in Orange is attractive though. Imagine the bus load of people travelling from Grenfell to watch their own homegrown talent Henry Hunt open the batting for the Redbacks.
Or maybe two WNCL matches is right in the sweet spot?
Everything seemed to work perfectly, schools were happy, fans were happy and NSW had two wins - what more could you ask for?
Either way, we know the bush is firmly in Cricket NSW's future. We can't wait to see where it leads.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
