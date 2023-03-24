Wild weather knocks Wade Park out of action as finals cricket moved at the 11th hour

Wild weather over the past two days has seen finals cricket moved at the last minute.
Orange was hit with two separate downpours on Wednesday and Thursday, with wind speeds of up to 90km/h recorded on the latter.
It was these winds, as well as the rain, which saw one of the sightscreens at Wade Park pushed to its breaking point.
On Thursday afternoon, the sightscreen on the tennis court end nearly collapsed onto the field itself, with only the fence around the ground holding it up.
This caused concern for first grade cricketers, who were due to play a grand final qualifier at the ground on Saturday and Sunday. To make matters worse, during the storm, the covers which were protecting the pitch were blown off.
Initially, it was hoped that the sun would shine bright enough throughout Friday morning that the pitch would be able to be played on, and that the sightscreen could be moved back in time for the game. Neither of these would be the case and the first grade game between Orange CYMS and Rugby Union has had to be moved to Riawena Oval.
This has caused a snowball effect, as the second grade grand final was due to be played at Riawena on Saturday. As of Friday afternoon, the ODCA committee has decided the second grade match will be played at Bloomfield Oval, with third grade and Centenary Cup games moved to synthetic grounds, although it is still up in the air which fields will be ready to play on come the weekend.
In a message sent out to clubs on Friday afternoon, ODCA president Mark Frecklington said: "The storm that hit (Thursday) has created havoc with preparation of pitches for (Saturday') grand finals. Covers were blown off Wade Park and Brabham 4, so they are both out of action.
"We will hopefully confirm synthetics (Friday afternoon) - we simply haven't had time to have a look at them yet to confirm if they are ok."
He also issued a reminder to home teams - those who finished higher on the ladder - that it was their responsibility to lay covers Friday afternoon.
A final decision on whether games will go ahead on Saturday at the grounds already noted, moved once again or games moved to Sunday, will be made on Saturday morning.
"Both turf pitches will have further work done on them tomorrow morning and then the committee will inspect and make a decision from there," Frecklington's message added.
"We do have the Sunday as a backup day. Teams need to be prepared in all grades to play on Sunday.
Thursday's rainfall was believed to have exceeded 50mm but an exact figure had yet to be published.
Orange City Council - which maintains Wade Park - has been contacted for comment.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. Drop me an email at riley.krause@austcommunitymedia.com.au
