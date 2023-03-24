Central Western Daily
Home/Sport/Cricket

Wade Park out of action after storm hits Orange

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
Updated March 24 2023 - 4:09pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Wild weather over the past two days has seen finals cricket moved at the last minute.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riley Krause

Riley Krause

Senior Journalist

I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. Drop me an email at riley.krause@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

More local stories
Wild weather knocks Wade Park out of action as finals cricket moved at the 11th hour
No comments
The sightscreen at the tennis court end of Wade Park was badly damaged during Thursday's storm. Picture supplied.
Greatbatch earns top honour as Country Championships officials named
No comments
Billy Greatbatch in action during the 2022 Peter McDonald Premiership grand final. Picture by Amy McIntyre.
Exclusive report: Orange's pandemic-led property price explosion
No comments
Peter Fisher Real Estate sold a property at 192 McLaughlin Street for $700,000 in 2021 with the seller having only purchased it a year earlier for $353,000. Photo was supplied.
Twin rain bombs should serve as a warning for region, says SES
State Emergency Service (SES), with Superintendent Central West Command, Joshua Clark says they're bracing for more storm activity this weekend. File picture.
More from my region
Candidates lay out plans to address major crisis in Bathurst
Lithgow Mercury
Lithgow Mercury
Burchell Wilson (Liberal Democrats), Kay Nankervis (Greens) and Paul Toole (Nationals) discuss the housing crisis.
Rain bombs should serve as a warning for region, says SES
Cowra Guardian
Cowra Guardian
State Emergency Service (SES), with Superintendent Central West Command, Joshua Clark says they're bracing for more storm activity this weekend. File picture.
Trains running again after latest problems on part of Blue Mountains line
Lithgow Mercury
Lithgow Mercury
Cowra gets off lightly as extensive storm damage revealed in Orange
Cowra Guardian
Cowra Guardian
More national stories
These regional towns have the most expensive petrol
No comments
Regional petrol prices were 4.3 cents per litre more expensive than the city average. Picture by Chris Pippos.
How a Zebra spent a few hours on the town
No comments
Sero the Zebra was loose on the streets of Seoul for three hours. Picture supplied
How to create a backyard garden to beat the harsh Australian climate
No comments
A close-up of a pink flowering calytrix. Picture by Tourism Australia via Canva
Family's emotional reunion with stolen puppy
No comments
Rogue's owners held her close after she was missing for more than 24 hours. Picture by Western Australia Police Force.