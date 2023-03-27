HE boasts the record for the fastest ever lap at Orana Park, he held the Sydney Motorsport Park record for seven years until Formula 1 ace Nico Hulkenburg broke it, and now Orange driver Tim Leahey has another milestone in his sights.
He's hoping to hold the joint honour of being the first driver to win the Bathurst 6 Hour twice and the good news for Leahey is that he's got a fired up Supercars star to help him do so.
It has been confirmed that Will Davison will share a BMW M3 Competition with race stalwarts Beric Lynton and Leahey in this year's 6 Hour.
"The chance to race with one of my best friends in Tim is really special, we will be giving it our all for victory this year," Davison said.
Leahey and Lynton were the duo who dominated the 2019 edition of the Mount Panorama enduro.
That year the BMW team led every single lap of the race and won by a full lap, setting a race distance record in the process.
It was one of the biggest moments in Leahey's driving career. His resume also includes seven starts in the Bathurst 1000, two Bathurst 12 Hour drives and the outright lap record for the old Orana Park.
In 2021 as the Bathurst 6 Hour returned from a one-year pause forced by the COVID-19 pandemic, Leahey and Lynton were again a formidable combination.
Together that trio posted a fighting second, trailing home the winning BMW by just seven seconds.
That year Davison watched on from the pit bunker as Lynton and long-time mate Leahey went to work.
It sparked a desire in Davison to tackle the race, so he joined Leahey and Lyton for their 2022 bid.
Davison was handed the job of qualifying the car where he ultimately ended in sixth - maintaining the team's record of a top-six start in every Bathurst 6 Hour.
Unfortunately, the #23 BMW was one of several cars afflicted with mechanical issues early in the race, dropping them several laps from the lead and eventually finishing 27th.
But that result is now acting as motivation for Davison to help Leahey and Lynton create history by becoming the first two-time winners of the 6 Hour.
"I really enjoyed being a part of the six hour with Beric, Tim and the team last year, unfortunately we had a mechanical issue very early on which put us out of contention," Davison said.
"I have been very keen to come back and have another shot, I enjoyed the vibe of the event, it's a fun and different nature of racing, a huge field and massive car speed variances.
"It creates different challenges and has an old school endurance race type feel. All the cars have different strengths and weaknesses and I enjoyed having to adapt to a production car and its requirements."
The car has since been completely rebuilt following a fire at the Australian Production Cars (APC) round at Queensland Raceway last year.
"We've been working hard to rebuild the 2019 Bathurst 6 Hour winning Blue car since Tim had a barbecue at Queensland Raceway last year in Australian Production Cars," Lynton said.
"We ran it [last] weekend for the first time. We had some challenges but ticked a lot of boxes. Still some fine tuning but have another test day with APC on Tuesday, which is when Tim and Will get their first drive of the year in the old girl.
"I'm looking forward to a good race and there's plenty of quality in Class X. We obviously come trying to win and hopefully we can be the first to win two Bathurst 6 Hour titles."
Davison's inclusion means three of the four Dick Johnson Racing endurance drivers will race at this year's Bathurst 6 Hour.
Anton de Pasquale was recently confirmed to be driving a BMW M4 with Anthony Soole and Adam Burgess, while Tony D'Alberto will return to co-pilot Duane West's HSV GTS.
The Bathurst 6 Hour runs across the April 7-9 weekend.
