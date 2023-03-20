Had you heard Cavaliers pulled off the upset of the season to secure a spot in the BOIDC grand final, one would be forgiven for thinking either Matt Corben or Bailey Ferguson played a big part in it.
But as any seasoned veteran of the game knows, it takes more than one or two stars to win a trophy.
Taking on the previously undefeated CYMS at Wade Park, Cavs needed a victory - as opposed to their green and gold counterparts who could have settled for a draw - to move through to the grand final instead of facing a red-hot Rugby Union in a do-or-die qualifier this coming weekend.
Instead of Cavs' vice-captain and skipper, who combined for more than 1000 runs this season, it was players like Hugh Middleton, Josh Ward and Ethan Urquhart who stepped up in a big way.
Having won the toss and chosen to bat, Cavs got off to a terrible start and Middleton found himself walking out to the crease with his side 5-49.
"It obviously wasn't an ideal situation," he said.
"I know that our lower order can all bat, it's just we haven't had much time throughout the year to show that we can do it."
He and Urquhart had a simple mindset.
"Just keep batting and don't worry about anything. Put runs on the scoreboard and just bat," Middleton added.
"We just wanted to bat as long as we could, because if we did that, the runs would come."
That's exactly what they did as the pair put on 60 to propel Cavs back into contention.
While Middleton's 63 had Cavs back in with a fighting chance, when the big-hitting middle-order bat departed, Cavs were seven wickets down with just 145 runs to their name.
Cavs' lower order did more than just stick around, with Kyle Buckley (31), Josh Ward (28 not out) and Harry Pearce (32 not out), helping them bat out the day. Cavs then declared early on Sunday morning at 9-253.
"It's really important," Middleton said of being able to bat down to 11.
"If we got bowled out straight away when Harry went in there, that would have been another 50 runs that we didn't get. For them to be able to get runs on the board was massive."
With nearly a whole day's play to go and CYMS fresh off a dominant display with the bat against Bathurst City, Cavs had to be at their best to bowl the green and golds out.
"Our plan was to bowl how we have been all season," Middleton said.
"We knew we could take wickets."
That they did. Despite a quick-fire 38 from Joey Coughlan and a gritty 35 from fellow opener Will Oldham, CYMS slumped to 8-98 in large part to Josh Ward (4-6). From there, Mac Webster (29 from 95) and Jamie Austin (23 not out from 104) dug in, but Cavs were too good and bowled out the minor premiers for 158.
"It was a bit of a grind, but all we had to do was keep to it," Middleton said.
"We used nine bowlers throughout the second day and everyone bowled really well. It's good knowing we have a range of people who can get the job done.
"It now feels like we have the upper edge."
The winner of CYMS and Rugby Union's match at Wade Park this weekend will take on Cavs in the grand final on April 1 and 2 at Wade Park.
