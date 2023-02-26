The deaths of two young men in separate incidents at Gibraltar Falls will likely be considered together in a single investigation, as the ACT Coroners Court seeks expert advice on what steps could be taken to improve safety at the popular site.
Nineteen-year-old Thomas Livingstone is believed to have slipped while visiting the waterfalls with friends on February 12, Just six days later, 22-year-old Patrick Prevett died while at Gibraltar with his sister and friends.
Preliminary investigations indicate "quite different behaviours were involved that led to the tragic deaths of these two young men", the coroners court has revealed.
While the different circumstances surrounding the two incidents will form part of the coroner's investigation, it is likely Mr Livingstone and Mr Prevett's deaths will be considered together.
Gibraltar Falls was closed to the public in the days following Mr Livingstone's death, with additional barriers installed to deter visitation following the death of Mr Prevett.
Several signs erected at the falls following an investigation into safety several years ago warn visitors of the risk of venturing too close to the cliff edge.
ACT Parks undertook its own safety assessment of the poplar tourist spot on February 15, led by ACT Conservator Flora and Fauna Bren Burkevics and Parks and Conservation Service executive branch manager Stephen Alegria, which confirmed safety signs and barriers were in place in the days following their decision to close the falls.
Mr Livingstone had relocated to Canberra to study commerce at the Australian National University, after graduating from Sydney Church of England Grammar School.
Rowing NSW paid tribute to the 19-year-old, remembering the accomplished rower as a "down-to-earth, hardworking oarsman".
Mr Prevett, who'd recently moved from Orange to Queanbeyan, has been remembered by his family as a generous, kind-hearted family man".
"He was a beautiful father, son, a brother, a nephew, a cousin, an uncle, a best friend," the family wrote in a statement.
A GoFundMe page set up for Mr Prevett to raise money for a funeral has come close to its $10,000 target, with more than $9900 raised by Friday evening.
Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au
