Patrick Prevett, Thomas Livingstone's, deaths at Gibraltar Falls likely to form single coroner's investigation

Updated February 26 2023 - 5:08pm, first published 5:00pm
ACT Parks rangers are conducting regular patrols of the Gibraltar Falls area, which remains closed to the public following the deaths of Thomas Livingstone and Patrick Prevett. Main picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong.

The deaths of two young men in separate incidents at Gibraltar Falls will likely be considered together in a single investigation, as the ACT Coroners Court seeks expert advice on what steps could be taken to improve safety at the popular site.

